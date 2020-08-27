Armenia reports 203 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 43,270 – Armenian News

The variety of the verified coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 203 since Thursday early morning, bringing the nation total to 43,270.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 3 deaths, raising the formally signed up casualties to 864. One more contaminated client passed away from causes unassociated to the infection; a total of 265 cases of the kind have actually been reported to date.

The healings increased by 272 to 36,988; in total 200,507 tests have actually been finished.