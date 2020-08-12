Armenia reports 201 new COVID-19 cases on August 12 – Panorama

Armenia has actually validated 201 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 40,794 since 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, the Ministry of Health reports.

335 more clients have actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 33,492

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 3 to 806.

The most current victims were 59 (male), 64 (woman) and 60 (male) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

The variety of active cases is 6,262

As lots of as 179,032 tests have actually been carried out in the nation considering that the illness break out.