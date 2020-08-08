Armenia reports 200 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths on August 8 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 200 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 40,185 since 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, the Ministry of Health reports.

387 more clients have actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 32,395

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 8 to 785.

The most current victims were 68 (woman), 64 (woman), 90 (male), 78 (male), 82 (woman), 62 (male), 73 (woman) and 51 (woman) years of ages. Except for the last one, all had hidden persistent health conditions.

The variety of active cases is 6,777

As lots of as 174,438 tests have actually been carried out in the nation because the illness break out.