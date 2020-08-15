Armenia reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 41,495 on August 15 – Panorama

Armenia has actually validated 196 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 41,495 since 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, the Ministry of Health reports.

320 more clients have actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 34,484.

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 3 to 817.

The most current victims were 86 (woman), 68 (male) and 70 (male) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, 3 cases of death were taped in the previous 24 hr when the clients evaluated favorable for COVID-19, however the cause of death was another illness. The overall of such cases is 242.

The variety of active cases is 5,952.

As lots of as 183,789 tests have actually been carried out in the nation because the illness break out.