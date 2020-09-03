Armenia reports 196 new coronavirus cases on September 3 – Panorama

(*3 *)

Armenia has actually validated 196 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 44,271 since 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, the Ministry of Health reports.

224 more clients have actually beaten COVID- 19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 38,855.

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 3 to 887.

The newest victims were 70 (woman), 70 (woman) and 58 (male) years of ages and all had hidden persistent health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, 2 cases of death were taped in the previous 24 hr when the clients evaluated favorable for the infection, however the cause of death was another illness. The overall of such cases is 271.

The variety of active cases is 4,258.

As numerous as 211,281 tests have actually been carried out in the nation considering that the illness break out.