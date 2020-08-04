Armenia reports 196 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths on August 4 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 196 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 39,298 since 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, the Ministry of Health reports.

511 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 30,372

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 6 to 768.

The newest victims were 47 (woman), 67 (woman), 52 (woman), 68 (male), 71 (male) and 60 (male) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

The variety of active cases is 7,930

As numerous as 168,164 tests have actually been carried out in the nation considering that the illness break out.