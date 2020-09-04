Armenia reports 190 new coronavirus cases on September 4 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 190 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 44,461 since 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, the Ministry of Health reports.

402 more clients have actually beaten COVID- 19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 39,257.

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 4 to 891.

The newest victims were 64 (male), 81 (woman), 61 (woman) and 83 (male) years of ages and all had hidden persistent health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, one case of death was taped in the previous 24 hr when the client checked favorable for the infection, however the cause of death was another illness. The overall of such cases is 272.

The variety of active cases is 4,041.

As lots of as 213,644 tests have actually been carried out in the nation because the illness break out.