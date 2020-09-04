Armenia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, brining total to 44,461   – Armenian News

The variety of the validated coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 190 since Friday early morning, bringing the nation total to 44,461.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 4 deaths, raising the formally signed up deaths to 891. One more patient passed away from other, pre- existing causes unassociated to the infection; a total of 1,163 cases of the kind have actually been reported to date.

The healings increased by 402 to 39,257; some 4,041 active cases are still under treatment. As lots of as 2,363 tests were performed in the previous day, with the total variety of tests standing at 213,644.