Armenia reports 184 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 4,044 – Armenian News

The confirmed instances of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) elevated by 184 to 4,044 as of Friday morning, bringing the nation total to 4,044.

One affected person died prior to now 24 hours, elevating the fatalities to 52.

The National Center of Disease Control and Prevention reports as many as 1,666 recoveries, of which 94 had been recorded prior to now day. Some 2,304 lively acases are identified to be beneath therapy for now. In total, 37,476 have been accomplished.

One individual identified with COVID-19 died prior to now day of causes apart from the an infection. A total of 22 instances of the sort have been reported to date.