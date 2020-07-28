Armenia reports 17 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan overnight – Panorama

The scenario stayed reasonably calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight July 27-28, in addition to in the early morning of July 28, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan stated on Facebook.

The Azerbaijani forces breached the ceasefire 17 times from various guns, shooting around 220 chance ats the Armenian military positions.

In specific, the stations situated near the towns of Chinari, Tsghuni, Zangakatun and Chiva came under Azerbaijani shooting overnight, the representative stated.