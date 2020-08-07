Armenia reports 166 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths on August 7 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 166 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 39,985 since 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, the Ministry of Health reports.

452 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 32,008

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 5 to 777.

The most current victims were 46 (woman), 58 (male), 78 (woman), 73 (woman) and 89 (woman) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

The variety of active cases is 6,972

As numerous as 172,994 tests have actually been carried out in the nation because the illness break out.