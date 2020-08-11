Armenia reports 160 fresh COVID-19 cases on August 11 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 160 brand-new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 40,593 since 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, the Ministry of Health reports.

541 more clients have actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 33,157

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 7 to 803.

The most current victims were 71 (male), 71 (woman), 73 (woman), 86 (male), 84 (woman), 81 (male) and 67 (male) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, 6 cases of death were taped in the past 24 hours when the clients evaluated favorable for COVID-19, however the cause of death was another illness. The overall of such cases is 234.

The variety of active cases is 6,399

As numerous as 177,322 tests have actually been carried out in the nation given that the illness break out.