Armenia reports 158 fresh coronavirus cases, eight more deaths on August 21 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 158 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 42,477 as of 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, the Ministry of Health reports.

217 more patients have beaten COVID-19 with the total number of recoveries now standing at 35,693. The coronavirus death toll has increased by 8 to 1,095 – 253 of whom diagnosed positive for coronavirus but the cause of the death was another disease. The latest victims were 84 (female), 75 (male), 85 (female), 92 (female), 82 (male) and 51 (female) year-old and had underlying chronic health conditions.

As many as 192,199 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.