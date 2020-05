The variety of the confirmed coronavirurs instances in Armenia rose by 142 to 3,860 as of Thursday morning, with a total of 1,572 recoveries and 49 deaths.

One particular person died up to now 24 hours, with some 2,218 presently present process therapy. The each day variety of the recoveries is 72, in accordance to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In total, 36016 exams have been accomplished.