Armenia reports 139 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 42,616   – Armenian News

The variety of the validated coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 189 since Saturday early morning, bringing the coountry total to 42,616.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 8 deaths, raising the formally signed up deaths to 850. One more patient passed away from other, pre- existing conditions unassociated to the infection; a total of 254 cases of the kind have actually been reported to date.

The healings increased by 214 to reach 35,907; some 5,605 clients are still going through treatment. In total, 1,494 tests have actually been finished.