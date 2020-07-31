Armenia reports 13 more deaths from Covid-19 on July 31 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 354 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 38,550 as of 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, the Ministry of Health reports.

631 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the total number of recoveries now standing at 28, 997. The coronavirus death toll has increased by 13 to 738.

The latest victims were 75 (female),65 (male), 41 (male), 82 (male), 61 (male) 79 (male), 72 (male), 63 (male), 64 (male) and 76 (female) years. All had underlying chronic health conditions. The number of active cases is 8,587.

As many as 163, 736 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.