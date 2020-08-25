Armenia reports 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,118 – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 111 as of Tuesday morning, bringing the country total to 42,936.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported four deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 858. Four more patients died from other, pre-existing diseases unrelated to the virus; a total of 260 cases of the kind have been reported to date.

The recoveries increased by 426 to reach 36,475; some 5,343 patients are still undergoing treatment. In total, 196,873 tests have been completed.