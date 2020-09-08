Armenia reports 108 new coronavirus cases on September 8 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 108 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 44,953 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, the Ministry of Health reports.

471 more patients have beaten COVID-19 with the total number of recoveries now standing at 40,592.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 3 to 903.

The latest victims were 62 (female), 57 (male) and 68 (female) years old and all had underlying chronic health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, one case of death was recorded in the past 24 hours when the patient tested positive for the virus, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 276.

The number of active cases is 3,182.

As many as 221,041 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.