Armenia stays a regional chief with its per capital rate of COVID-19 cases, the out there statistics on worldometers.info reveals.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported a complete of 3,204 confirmed cases, with 3,402 recoveries and 194 deaths.

Russia, which ranks third on the worldwide index, has thus far reported 2,843 cases. The official tally in Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan and Georgia reaches respectively 164,769, 154,445, 5,662 and 794,