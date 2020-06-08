Armenia ranks 81st in COVID-19 Regional Safety Assessment – Panorama

Armenia ranks 81st in the COVID-19 Regional Safety Assessment report published by Deep Knowledge Group.

The report classifies, analyzes and ranks the economic, societal and health stability of 200 regions, countries and territories globally. The study identifies Switzerland, Germany and Israel as the top-3 safest countries. Whereas, South Sudan has been defined as the most unsafe country through the coronavirus pandemic.

The analysis utilizes 130 quantitative and qualitative parameters, taking into account the quarantine efficiency, government efficiency of risk management, monitoring and detection, health readiness, regional resilience and emergency preparedness.

Based on these parameters, the countries have already been classified in to four quantities of security, with Armenia being on the next level with 484 points.