Armenia provides medical supplies to Aleppo hospitals – Panorama

The group of medics included in the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria, in cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, on Thursday handed over medical supplies to medical centers in Aleppo.

The heads of hospitals expressed gratitude to Armenian medics for the aid and daily services they offer at medical facilities, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise reports.

They also thanked the Armenian Consulate in Aleppo for constant support.