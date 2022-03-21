On March 21, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan addressed the 144th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The main focus of the Assembly’s agenda is the united fight against climate change, which also requires the coordinated work of the parliaments of different countries.

In his speech the NA President referred to the side impact of climate change in international processes. He informed his counterparts that Armenia is taking active measures to support the international community’s efforts against climate change and man-made disasters.

The head of the Armenian parliament noted that Armenia has adopted a program of national adaptation to climate change action, which deepens the cooperation between sectoral initiatives.

Presenting the Armenian peculiarities of climate problems, Alen Simonyan emphasized that within the framework of a number of international agreements, the RA Government has approved the 2021-2030 plan. The investment program for 2010, which will help reduce emissions and increase green areas.

Alen Simonyan noted that Armenia promotes the policy of increasing renewable energy in the sphere of electricity production, adding that corresponding legislative reforms are being implemented.

Taking into account the global environmental challenges and their irreversible impact on the climate, the RA NA President reaffirmed the cooperative readiness of our state in this issue with the parliaments of all member states, international organizations.

Concluding his speech, the RA NA President stressed that the parliaments are responsible for the issues of conventions and agreements, as well as the reforms of the national legislation, and the RA National Assembly duly controls these processes.