Armenia prolongs national emergency amid spike in COVID-19 infections – Armenian News

The Armenian cabinet approved at its special meeting early in the day today a proposal for extending epidemic-linked state of emergency for another 30 days.

The special measure will soon be in effect until 5:00pm local time, July 13. The draft legislative act and the corresponding changes were introduced by Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan.

First declared on March 16, 2020, the national emergency was twice consecutively prolonged in April and May.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced an agenda for convening a special National Assembly session for discussing more details.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 612 cases of the novel coroanavirus (COVID-19) on Friday morning. Out of the confirmed 15,281

patients (since the outbreak of the disease in early March), 258 have died plus some 5,639 have been treated ever since.