Armenia prolongs national emergency amid reported increase in COViD-19 cases – Armenian News

The Armenian cupboard on Thursday backed a measure for prolonging the epidemic-conditioned national emergency for 30 extra days amid the rising cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In his speech justifying the choice, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the measure as the one device permitting the federal government (in addition to native authorities) to dam cities and villages to comprise the virus unfold and authorizing the emergency headquarters’ functioning.

He added that the federal government labored transparently since imposing the imposing the regime on March 16, avoiding any try to cowl up info.

The proposal for extending the state of emergency for 30 extra days was made by Minister of Justice Rustam Badayan.

The choice, which will likely be efficient till 5:00pm, June 13, cites the hazards to the inhabitants’s well being and life as a justification, highlighting additionally threats to the functioning of significant infrastructures.

Minister Badasyan stated the measure permits weekly visitations to penitentiary services handy over supply packages to inmates.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 142 new cases of the illness earlier as we speak, bringing the nation whole to three,860. The fatalities elevated by one to 49 in the previous 24 hours, with 2,218 lively cases nonetheless present process remedy.

Prime Minister Pashinyan hinted the impossibility of lifting the lockdown restrictions on Wednesday, citing the day by day increase in the variety of confirmed cases.