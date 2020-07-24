Armenia on Italian Government’s travel ban list as COVID-19 ‘high risk country’ – Armenian News

Armenia has actually appeared on the Italian Government’s travel ban list as a high risk nation in regards to the spread of the coronavirus.

Individuals who have actually taken a trip to Armenia in the previous fortnight will be rejected entry into Italy till July 31.

The list consists of likewise such nations as Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Chile, Kosovo, Kuwait, South Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Oman, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Serbia.

Since the break out of the illness in early March, Armenia has actually reported 36,813 infections and 910 deaths. The main tally in Italy reached 245,338 with 35,092 deadly cases.