Armenia needs to use ‘all political platforms’  to raise voice against Azerbaijani violence – former ombudsperson – Armenian News

Azerbaijan has actually shown an outright disrespect for all the standards of the worldwide humanitarian law, which ought to not have actually been typically broken, a former ombudsperson of Armenia stated Wednesday, talking about the violent treatment of the Armenian officer who mistakenly crossed into the nation.

In an interview withTert am, Larisa Alaverdyan, now the president of the human rights NGO A gainst Legal Arbitrariness, explained to 3 primary policy actions which she stated ought to act as a standard for Armenia.

“It is important to collaborate and maintain contact with [the International Committee of] the Red Cross, which the Ministry of Defense has been originally carrying out. We are hopeful the Red Cross representative will maximum rapidly arrange a meeting with the officer who is virtually under the international organization’s observation,” she kept in mind.

As the 2nd vital action, Alaverdyan worried the value of settlements. “There is also an ethnic Azerbaijani in Armenia, who has crossed the border. So it would not be bad at all if they started negotiations over a swap,” the former ombudsperson included.

She even more called attention to the social element to offer the required support to relative. “This too, is being performed. Our NGO will likewise arrange a check out to help …