We do not manage to stop the rapid degradation of the state and the Armenian world. This was the problem we had to solve after the war. The collapse of broken social ties և common national goals leads to a real risk of losing statehood.

How to stop the degradation of the state, how to stop the collapse of the statehood? How to get out of this nightmare? How to give Armenia a new hope and perspective of development?



Step one.

To present to the public the post-war vision of the state – a development program.



Step two.

Establish a correct, effective metric to present the program to the public գ to generate broad consolidation around the program.



Step three.

To go the way of mitigating the internal, internal barricades and hostility, to refuse the sharp political confrontation, the calls for blood and revenge, not to deepen the internal division, to go the way of fixing or solving the problems of the country. Make the formation of a new, solid government the basis of the recovery and development agenda, not revenge.



The main principles of the program should be:

1. Restoration of national dignity

2. Security (new guarantees, new mechanisms),

3. Security of Artsakh

4. “Peaceful Artsakh” – significant activation of peaceful life in Artsakh (complex program);

5. New content of allied relations with Russia, strategic plans;

6. New agenda with Iran, Georgia, perspective programs,

7. Pragmatic dialogue with Turkey with a view to gradual normalization of relations

8. Resumption of the negotiation process with Azerbaijan with the aim of long-term peace;

9. Establishing a new quality of working relations with the EU, the US and the Arab world with a broad agenda of cooperation;

10. Correct economic policy in Armenia, new guarantees of free business activity, increase of citizens’ welfare,

11. New pan-Armenian agenda, restoration of the Armenian world, new content of the Armenian world նոր new toolkit of work.

Armenia must start the post-war rise, which is an understandable agenda for the people, for the neighbors of the international community.

There is one precondition. The removal of this government – the formation of a new, solid government that will ensure internal solidarity.

In order to achieve this goal, the complete package of post-war reconstruction of Armenia must be presented to the people and the international community. The development և implementation of this package presupposes wide public participation. It is necessary to create an opportunity for new layers, new frameworks to enter the process, the changes will proceed very quickly and smoothly.

One should not constantly repeat the same mistakes, one should not remain so unaware of the public moods, the reality in general. This refers to the existing opposition measurements.

“People are disappointed”, “nobody wants”, “does not care about anything”, “does not care about the state” can be changed in a short time. Today a situation has been created when the people have no expectations from their state. This is the basis of his widespread indifference հոգ mentality of alienation from the state.

Much more can be seen for the restoration of Armenia than the removal of Nikol. Mechanisms must be formed, which will work after the removal of this government, so that the next government does not become a new trouble,։ the state finally goes on the path of recovery և development.

It is necessary for the society and the people to formulate an understandable vision of the future, which they will accept and believe in. We need to show people clearly what future we are calling for.

That’s what we did, the squares and streets will be filled with hundreds of thousands of people demanding change.

And there will be no question left from the previous century, who will bring how many people from which village or city to the rally. This is a past stage. People do not take to the streets today because they do not understand what is being offered to them and their families.

The complete package of post-war reconstruction of Armenia is the shortest way to achieve the broad consolidation necessary for inter-mass dialogue and change. This is the only option for the inevitable success of setting their own agenda for non-governmental systems. Otherwise, the state will continue to degrade.



In this context, about the rally

In our current situation, we should organize a rally not to speak to the people, but on behalf of the people, looking at Russia, the international community, the immediate neighbors, the opponents, as well as the government.

It is necessary to talk to the people before the rally, explaining the existing dangers, possible developments և, most importantly, their own vision / proposals, which should be a real alternative to the vision of the government. In that case, first a larger number of citizens will go to the square, then the mandate of the square will be fulfilled, because people gather in the square to influence the fate of the country, and not for bold speeches. Otherwise, without alternative proposals, the one who follows the rally from home does not go to the square, and the individual, collective voice of the people in the square has no power. There is no process of internal consumption, election, etc., therefore, such pseudo-electoral gatherings with people are meaningless.

In today’s geopolitical conditions, the rally is needed on behalf of the people who are potentially gathering in the square.

If this logic works in the issue of the rally, then several problems will be solved correctly at once. Including those who say what needs to be said.

But most importantly, it will solve the problem of continuity. The next thing to do will fit into the general logic.

There is an obvious trap in which the institutional opposition puts itself – falling behind the likes of Shares, Shares, FB indicators.

This is a tool of one stage antiquity. The conventional “Gayan Tota” is not another factor, it will not solve the problem of Armenia’s existence or not. And now we are solving that very problem!

Now is the stage of consolidating the active regional circles of Yerevan around one substantive document, through which the activation of about 200 thousand concerned-conscious society.

Literate pre-rally activities և each rally should be aimed at increasing the social capital of unity. at a high rate because time is short.