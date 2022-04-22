The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali took part in the 5th Congress of the Azerbaijani World in Shushi within the framework of his visit to Artsakh under their control. In his speech, Ali once again threatened that if Armenia does not recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, it may understand “what the consequences will be.”

“We are going to negotiate a peace agreement with Armenia only on the basis of the 5 basic principles we have proposed. The two countries’ foreign ministries are currently working on working groups. I think that concrete talks should be held in the near future, there is no need to delay these talks for so long, as the peace agreement will be signed only on the basis of 5 basic principles. “The text of the agreement will be prepared and signed soon,” Ali said.

According to him, in this way, ties, including diplomatic ones, will be established between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Ali also stated that Armenia should officially recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and renounce its territorial claims.

“Armenia must officially recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, just as the fact that it has no territorial ambitions towards Azerbaijan will not have any future. I think this is an important aspect in the post-war period. And the racist forces, which sometimes rise up in Armenia, should know that this is the only way out for Armenia, it can be said, the only opportunity. “If they reject it, we will not recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia, we will officially announce it,” Ali said.

He also said that taking into account the results of the second Karabakh war, the Armenian side can understand what it could lead to.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN