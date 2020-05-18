Armenia ‘must not justify EU’s stance on visa liberalization,’ says analyst   – Armenian News

Armenia should not attempt to justify the European Union’s delay in liberalizing the visa regime with the nation, a Yerevan-based political analyst stated at this time, contemplating the angle insufficient.

According to Anna Karapetyan, the director of Hayatsk (Insight) Analytical Center for Applied Policy and Research, it’s now time for the EU to make reverences to push forward with the settlement.

“If they have not put forward a new condition to Armenia, i.e. – we do not have a new homework so to speak, why then should we have any problem at all in terms of justifying the European Union’s delay?” she instructed Tert.am on Monday.

Karapetyan stated she would not discover the Union’s habits concordant with the scenario, describing the form of delay as a “consequence of non-consistent and wrongful work by Brussels and separate European countries”.

“Suffice it to read only the EU Council document published on May 11 to understand that. With respect to visas, Armenia is considered in the same group with Azerbaijan and Belarus, i.e. – just a country which has not yet obtained visa liberalization. And that is unacceptable. as Armenia is incomparably ahead of these two states in terms of both its relations with the EU and the visa liberalization process,” she famous.

Admitting that the Armenian authorities measure the connection with the Union when it comes to monetary help (with a particular emphasis on the actual fact), the analyst stated she finds the method wrongful and ineffective and detrimental to the bilateral agenda. “That’s especially true in the current situation as we do not see essentially high financial flows that would be worth tolerating this kind of retreat of the political relations,” she added.