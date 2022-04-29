“Armenia must renounce its territorial claims to Azerbaijan,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali.

“Armenia must understand that it is not allowed to remain in an isolated regime in the region. “By normalizing relations with Azerbaijan and at the same time renouncing Azerbaijan’s territorial ambitions towards Turkey, Armenia should not hinder the process of trilateral cooperation,” Ali said. Development և Cooperation ”international conference.

He noted that Armenia has previously rejected several proposals for trilateral talks at various levels, in particular, by foreign ministers, various specialists, as well as civil society.