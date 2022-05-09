The era of hatred H:in Armenia և: «ostrich spartakiad»

After the change of power in 2018, Armenia հասարակ Armenian society is in a state of nervous hatred. Armenia has become a territory of “hate speech”, where the targets are the citizens of the same nation, the same state.

I will say a standard idea for many, but the biggest culprit of all this is the ruling power at the moment. I have to prove the following to the current government once.

After 2018, not only did you do nothing to prevent the spread of internal hatred in Armenia, but on the contrary, you encouraged it.

After the failures, defeats, and tragedies of 2020, not only did you not leave voluntarily out of guilt, but in 2021 you stubbornly ignored, violated all the written and unwritten norms of logic, political science, state interest, and were re-elected.

After that, continuing to heat up the “curse of hatred”, you crossed all the red lines, and some of you burned their bridges with logic and sometimes with morality.

By dragging Armenia into the swamp of hatred, you have awakened the lowest in the society, which is unreasonable, unspeakably far from the limits of morality, when someone standing on two legs can call on the devotee who lost both legs in the Artsakh war to defend Artsakh when they can insult. to curse the parent of a dead soldier when they can be accused of injuring a pregnant woman who died in a car accident. When a person takes a step, the brain sends impulses. Now I want to understand where these subjects got their impulse from expressing such immoral “thoughts-delusions”. It is not even worth insulting these characters with the darkened intelligence living next to us, because humanity has not created the insulting word that can be used to describe such people.

You made insulting a person the easiest thing in Armenia. when the one sitting in front of the computer can swear at the deserving, when the unworthy can insult the deserving, when the ignorant can insult the scientist. Moreover, all this is done without a sense of responsibility, without realizing that one has to answer for what has been said, that insulting a person and not having a reason for it is one of the most shameful phenomena.

You encouraged ignorance with your actions, you proclaimed yourself a pillar of the “Caucasian tigers” – the collective image of women in tiger-sports uniforms, the social stratum with limited knowledge and knowledge, and those who rejoiced at the wielding of a hammer, and snorted at others. By overdosing on populism, you have exploited the feelings of the society that supports you to see a better Armenia; thus, you have provoked unfounded class divisions and hatred.

You have left the clergy, targeting them, from His Holiness to the priest.

You created an idol, you encouraged its worship.

And last but not least, the headline made you read this article.

In addition to the hate regime, there is an ostrich mentality in Armenia, which seems to have turned the country into a platform for an ostrich spartakiad. The winner or leader in the “Ostrich Spartakiad” is the one who will notice less, who will bury his head deeper in the sand. And addressing the current government again, let me state.

You have been deprived of realism, cut off from reality, you declare that your power will remain for a long time. This thinking is a syndrome of outgoing power.

You are in a state of self-deception, you are governing the country in that mode. You do not want to see the daily retreat of the state of Armenia in the international arena, but at the same time you are seriously checking the ceiling of any institution.

You have become a ruthless fighter against the principles you have proclaimed, you are fighting against yourself; in fact, you are an obvious manifestation of the duality of the person. You know very well that the spirit of dictatorship prevails in your ranks, you know very well that you are the creators of the cult of personality, you know very well that you have long since said goodbye to your in-person pluralism.

You have made an active participant of the “ostrich Spartakiad” some intellectuals, whom I liken to a reed. like the reeds that bend from every wind, as well as the intellectuals that bend from every power. It does not matter to the reed whether the wind is north or south, it bends. Now, for those intellectuals, it does not matter what the government is like, it is bending.

And finally, being obsessed with the “ostrich spartakiad”, you do not notice, or do not want to notice, that many people rebel against your policies and actions, many do not agree. You are guided by “drone thinking” when you fix the number of participants in the rally, you are relieved that it has not yet reached a critical level. But no drone can give you a mental-motivational image of those who oppose you, not a quantitative one. You perceive everyone as a “former” word without realizing that in that rebellious society, alongside the former officials you mentioned, there are often honest, patriotic young people aged 18-20, different generations who took part in the Artsakh wars, old people and people with great merits. , they are scientists, they are teachers, they are workers, they are artists, they are even some of your former teammates. You do not see all this because you do not want to see it, but this is destructive self-deception.

All this must be stopped, the sense of responsibility խոս the sense of speech: must be restored, the values ​​must return, Armenia must rise from the clutches of ignorance, lies, immorality, defeat, hostility, unworthiness. Some of you have to repent, some of you have already lost that right by crossing all the red lines. Your removal should symbolize the Armenian version of the famous slogan, never again. These “values”, this thinking, this self-deception should never be dominant in Armenia, they should be far from state levers.

Armenia must get out of the regime of internal hatred in Armenia.

The “ostrich spartakiad” must end in Armenia.

Ruben MELKONYAN

Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor