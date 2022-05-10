The competition stage of the initiative of the monumental statue-complex of Jesus Christ was summed up today.

The committee և the people agreed. Congratulations to the talented sculptor Armen Samvelyan, thank you all for your responsible, professional approach. I am glad that the idea of ​​having a monumental statue-complex of the Savior united sculptors from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

Thank you to the committee for working hard for more than 4 months.

Armenia must be able to present itself to the world in a new way. We are a nation with ancient culture, ancient literature, ancient history, the world should know us that way.

Gagik Tsarukyan