The competition stage of the initiative of the monumental statue-complex of Jesus Christ was summed up today.
The committee և the people agreed. Congratulations to the talented sculptor Armen Samvelyan, thank you all for your responsible, professional approach. I am glad that the idea of having a monumental statue-complex of the Savior united sculptors from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.
Thank you to the committee for working hard for more than 4 months.
Armenia must be able to present itself to the world in a new way. We are a nation with ancient culture, ancient literature, ancient history, the world should know us that way.
Gagik Tsarukyan
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.