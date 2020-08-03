Armenia moves to establish specialized anti-corruption court – Panorama

The Armenian Ministry of Justice has unveiled a package of draft laws on amendments and supplements to the Judicial Code and the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly that envisages the establishment of a specialized anti-corruption court.

The draft law has been submitted for public debates, the ministry’s press service reported.

The specialized court will comprise at least 25 judges, 20 of whom will hear cases on corruption crimes under Annex 6 of the Criminal Code of Armenia, while the other 5 judges will deal with cases concerning illegal property seizure.

The draft package also proposes the creation of an anti-corruption court of appeals composed of 10 judges.

The measure calls for integrity examinations for prosecutor candidates in an effort to reduce corruption risks in the system.