Armenia ‘may prolong’ national emergency   – Armenian News

The opportunity of extending the epidemic- conditioned national emergency is presently on the Armenian authorities’ schedule, according to the speaker of Tigran Avinyan, the Armenian federal government’s unique emergency planner.

“Yes, there is such an issue on the agenda,” Vahan Hunanyan informed Tert, am, when asked to discuss the organized activities to include the coronavirus spread.

Meantime he did not dismiss the opportunity of a mandatory order for putting on masks in instance of a choice to loose the lockdown.

The 30- day state of emergency stated by the federal government in March was extended for one more month on April 14 in the middle of records of a raising variety of validated situations of the condition.