Armenia marks Sardarapat Battle Victory Day – Panorama

Armenia commemorates Sardarapat Battle Victory Day yearly on May 26.

The Battle of Sardarapat, which occurred on May 21-28 1918, is among one of the most essential occasions in the background of Armenia.

The Battle of Sardarabad was a Caucasus Campaign of World War I that included Armenia and also the OttomanEmpire The Bolsheviks took power in Russia in January 1918 and also released a mandate that required the withdrawal of Russian soldiers from the CaucasusFront The Ottoman Empire utilized this scenario to breakthrough toArmenia Thousands of the Armenians got away the nation after the Armenian Genocide in 1915, that is why the area was left without a military qualified to shield it.

The Battle of Sardarapat was won by the Armenians, yet they paid hundreds of lives for the victory. At the very same time, the victory in the battle quit the breakthrough of the Ottoman Empire to Armenia and also protected against a brand-new genocide.

The victory in the Battle of Sardarapat produced problems for announcement of the Republic of Armenia on May 28, 1918.