Armenia marks new daily record in coronavirus cases – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Facebook that the nation recorded its highest number of new coronavirus cases yesterday with 723 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Six more deaths have already been reported, whilst the recoveries stand at 442. “I am truly saddened,” the PM said during a live, adding this is because not the high number of cases nevertheless the fact that people largely ignores the safety rules.

“I think the problem has gone beyond the coronavirus issue. We should try to analyze the dominating behaviors in the public from a different perspective. I witnessed people without face masks, and the impression was they were heading for intensive care units,” said Pashinyan.

“What I saw demonstrated the public collective attitude toward the state order,” Pashinyan concluded, adding: “We lacked the state order for 600 years and didn’t have the one we enjoyed. The state order for us has been alien and something that had been imposed by others which is the reason it has always been associated with violence,” Pashinyan noted.

In Pashinyan’s opinion, the revolution of 2018 however found free people from that perception. He once again needed following the anti-epidemic rules.