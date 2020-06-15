Armenia marks National Flag Day – Panorama

Armenia annually celebrates National Flag Day on June 15.

This holiday was established by the National Assembly of Armenia on June 15, 2006.

The national flag of Armenia, the Armenian Tricolor consists of three horizontal bands of equal width, red on the top, blue in the middle, and orange (also described as “color of apricot”) on underneath.

The meanings of the colors are interpreted in lots of different ways. The official version of color definition is stated in the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. It says that red represents the Armenian Highland and people’s struggle for survival, blue symbolizes will of Armenian visitors to live under peaceful sky and orange stands for creative talent and hard-working nature of Armenians.