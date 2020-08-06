Armenia likely to deliver aid to Lebanon on Saturday, deputy PM says – Panorama

“Lebanon is among Armenia’s closest friends. The two countries and peoples are connected by numerous historical and cultural ties,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed a cabinet conference on Thursday, extending acknowledgements to the households of those eliminated in the Beirut surge.

The premier wanted a fast healing to the hurt, worrying that Armenia can not stay indifferent to the requirements of the brotherly individuals of Lebanon and the Armenian neighborhood of Beirut.

“The Republic of Armenia has actually revealed its preparedness to help in conquering the effect of the disaster that befell the city. We will apply our best shots to support the Lebanese federal government. The Armenian federal government remains in consistent contact with the federal government of Lebanon and [Armenian] neighborhood structures through the Foreign Ministry and the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs,” the PM stated, including Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has actually opened an unique represent cash transfers in the Central Bank for all those who desire to make a specific contribution.

Pashinyan stated that High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan will take a trip to Beirut and evaluate the requirements of the Armenian neighborhood on the ground.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, stated, in turn, that preparations are currently underway to deliver …