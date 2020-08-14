Armenia lifts face mask rule in some places as coronavirus restrictions ease – Panorama

The Armenian federal government has actually raised the obligatory face mask rule in some places as the coronavirus restrictions are relieving in the nation.

The Armenian Unified Infocenter has actually released the list of the locations where people no longer need to use face masks.

Accordingly, individuals are no longer needed to use masks in their individual automobiles, open- air places of leisure, consisting of resorts and beaches, mountains, forests and other comparable places.

However, the face mask rule stays in location when it concerns sees to historic and cultural websites, trips, specific or group trips, treking, adventures, journeys, and so on