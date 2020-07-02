Armenia, Kazakhstan to cooperate in the field of oil product supplies – Panorama

The Armenian Cabinet authorized a proposal to signal an settlement between the Government of Armenia and Kazakhstan on commerce and financial cooperation in the field of oil provide.

As the press division at the authorities reported, the settlement is meant to promote cooperation in the field of oil product supplies between Armenia and Kazakhstan. Delivery of oil merchandise from the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Armenia in portions specified in the settlement shall be exempt from customs duties.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan confused the want to signal the settlement: “After the signing and ratification of this agreement, Armenia will have the opportunity to import fuel from Kazakhstan under better conditions, which will foster competition in our fuel market. This in turn may have a positive impact on the gasoline market in Armenia.”