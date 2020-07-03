Armenia joins Eastern Partnership Youth Engagement Summit   – Armenian News

Armenia has joined the EU Eastern Partnership (EaP) member states’ online youth engagement summit, an interstate forum targeted at fostering a dialogue over youth affairs and youth cooperation dilemmas.

The event, which brought together 400-500 young leaders and activists from different parts of Europe – specially the EaP countries – addressed the ongoing partnership over youth policies involving the EU and Eastern partnership member states. It also offered the participants a platform for exchange and discussion over future cooperation perspectives.

According to a news release by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, the discussions dedicated to four pivotal topics: “Youth Engagement in EaP: Exploring the Present and Navigating the Future”, “Future of Youth Policy Dialogues in EaP” and “Moving Forward on the Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship “.

Among the participants and keynote speakers of the function were Artur Martirosyan, a Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Lawrence Meredith, the Director for Neighborhood East, DG Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR), Olivér Várhelyi, the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Katarina Mathernova, Deputy Director-General, DG Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, etc., in addition to representatives from ministries coordinating youth policies in the EaP member states (deputy ministers).

Martitosyan delivered a greeting address to the participants, thanking the organizers for initiating the function. In his speech, the deputy minister addressed, especially, the youth employment dilemmas in Armenia, elaborating on the ongoing and in the offing events and programs to promote professional education through formal, as well as non-formal training, fortify the connections between education and the labor market, encourage secondar-level professional orientation and expand the disciplines with a high demand in both colleges and universities. As an essentially new approach, Martirosyan emphasized the incorporation of entrepreneurial activity as a separate subject into the secondary school curricula. He also thanked the European Union for the required set of tools offered to Armenia as help address the training needs and youth concerns.