2021 As of December, inflation was 7.4 percent, the average inflation was 7.2 percent. 2021 The Central Bank’s forecasts have been adjusted several times during In order to curb inflationary risks from the external environment, the refinancing rate was raised from 4.25% to 7.75% during the year.

Hovhannes Khachatryan, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia, stated this while presenting the annual report on the activities of the structure at the May 16 sitting of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.

The annual report of the Central Bank includes 2021 Inflation report and 2022 forecasts:

The chairman of the commission Gevorg Papoyan emphasized that Armenia is the only country among the EEU member states that does not have double-digit inflation. In this issue, the deputy highlighted the role of the Central Bank, the right work. According to Gevorg Papoyan, however, inflation affects the living standards of citizens and the Government, the National Assembly and the Central Bank should take steps to increase public incomes.

Hovhannes Khachatryan emphasized that in 2021 The Central Bank forecast 1.5% economic growth and 6.2% inflation. Forecasts have gradually changed over the year, with inflationary pressures from outside increasing. As a result, 5.7% economic growth and 7.4% inflation were registered. The main influencing factors were the changes in the dynamics of international food and energy prices.

2021 The refinancing rate of the Central Bank has almost always been below the neutral interest rate.

Referring to 2022 On the forecast of inflation, the Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank noted that at the beginning of the year the Central Bank forecasted a level of inflation of 6.5% and economic growth of 1.5% due to the external environment. It was noted that at the moment there is a significant increase in external demand.

Speaking about the impact of the Russian economy on our country, Hovhannes Khachatryan noted. “We have $ 2.5 billion in international trade with Russia, of which $ 800 million is exports and $ 1.7 billion is imports.”

The rapporteur answered the deputies’ questions. These mainly referred to the volume of remittances, exchange rate fluctuations, the reasons for the sharp rise in some products, and so on.