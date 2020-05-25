Armenia highly values the deep-rooted close relations between our countries – Pashinyan to King of Jordan   – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has actually released a congratulatory address to His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the event of Jordan’s Independence Day.

The main message of the message, launched by the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, is given listed below:

“Your Royal Highness,

” I favorably praise you as well as the pleasant individuals of Jordan on the National Holiday of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Independence Day.

“Armenia highly values the deep-rooted close relations as well as equally advantageous participation between our 2 countries as well as countries.

” I comfortably remember your see to Armenia early this year as well as our discussion on problems of reciprocal as well as local value. I am persuaded that via collaborations we will certainly be able to appear the possible arrangements got to at our conference, as well as the substantial discussion developed between Armenia as well as Jordan will certainly get in a brand-new phase of extensive growth to the advantage of our individuals.

” I want you health as well as every success in all of your endeavors, along with long lasting tranquility as well as success – to the pleasant individuals of Jordan.”