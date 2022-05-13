Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Edmon Marukyan announced on Public TV that he was authorized to publish “the response of Armenia to the 5 points established by Azerbaijan on the establishment of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

Marukyan noted that the document is in Russian, he is presenting an unofficial translation, and before publishing the 6 points, he said that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov responded to Armenia’s proposals with a non-diplomatic lexicon, while Azerbaijan’s stamp on the document representing the 5 principles It did not happen.

“If that is the case, we can also say that there are no requisites on the paper you sent, you did not put the stamp of Azerbaijan, what proposal did you send, what are those 5 points?” You did not put the seal, what is this? “Do you understand the seriousness of the Armenian side towards the process and the Azerbaijani side?” Marukyan said, then published the 6 points proposed by Armenia.

The first is that Armenia responds to Azerbaijan’s proposals.

“It is written in the first point that we are responding to the letter dated February 21, which was handed over to the Armenian side on March 11, that is, 20 days later.

The most important point is that the Republic of Armenia has never had territorial claims to the Republic of Azerbaijan. ․․․ It states that the Republic of Armenia ratified the Territorial Integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan և Borders on December 8, 1992 by signing the Agreement on the Establishment of the CIS on December 8, 1991 with the Republic of Azerbaijan. That is, at the time we signed, we got to know each other, joining the given structure. The second point is about that.

The third point is that the issues of guaranteeing the security of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, respecting their rights and freedoms, as well as determining the final status of Nagorno Karabakh are fundamental for the Armenian side.

Fourth point, the Armenian side considers possible the obligations set forth in the statements of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021.

Fifth point: the Armenian side is ready to start negotiations on concluding an agreement on peace, normalization of relations, on the establishment of interstate relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on the basis of the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Helsinki Final Act.

The sixth point is that the Armenian side applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the organization of relevant negotiations.

“This is what Armenia has presented to Azerbaijan in response to the 5 points they have presented,” Marukyan said.