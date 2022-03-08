“The non-expression of Armenia’s official position on the Russian-Ukrainian aggravation is” this position, because the Republic of Armenia is facing an election, “said political scientist Alen Jondyan in a conversation with Aysor.am.

“And that aggravation, by and large, is not in the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia, but in the confrontation between the West and Russia. Consequently, the Armenian authorities do not want to enter into that obligation in any way.

But not so long ago, if we remember, the leadership of the Republic of Armenia, through official or unofficial channels, accused Russia of not fulfilling its allied obligations or not adopting a clear position. In other words, in what you accuse someone of, it may turn out that in some situation you yourself show such behavior, “our interlocutor said.

Alen Jondyan stressed that Armenia, by and large, has no foreign policy role, it survives, depending on which side the wind blows from.

“Because today the foreign policy of the Republic of Armenia solves one problem – to be able to form a consensus among foreign actors that the current government should not change, it is the best in terms of serving the national interests of those countries. “By and large, there is no other agenda,” the political scientist concluded.