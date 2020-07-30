Armenia has chances to ‘break the backbone of coronavirus’ – Pashinyan – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday hailed the previous days’ stable decrease in the brand-new coronavirus cases in Armenia, anticipating genuine chances of “breaking the infection backbone” till thisSeptember

“The situation in Armenia has been essentially improving in the past 15 days,” he informed the cabinet members, mentioning the motivating records shown in the authorities stats.

“For the first time since June 11, we have less than 9,000 active cases, i.e. – a total of 8,877 patients testing positive or still undergoing treatment as of yesterday. This is the lowest ever recorded decline since June 11. Armenia has thus a real chance to break the backbone of this pandemic. This implies responsibility on the part of each and every of us,” Pashinyan stated, applauding likewise the cops for a more stringent security (in terms of implementing masks- using and social distancing).

He likewise telephoned for a close observance of the preventive steps at public occasions (wedding events, funeral services, and so on) in stringent compliance with the guidelines developed by the Commendant’s Office.

“We rely on each and every of you to accept the challenge to enable us to eventually record the end of this crisis in September,” he stated, worrying likewise the significance of a correct caution.