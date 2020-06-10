Armenia had ‘the second largest increase’ in peacefulness on global scale – report – Armenian News

Armenia had the second largest improve in peacefulness on the 2020 Global Peace Index (GPI), with solely its neighbouring nation Azerbaijan having a bigger enchancment.



It rose 15 locations in the rankings and is now ranked among the many 100 most peaceable nations, owing to a big enchancment in relations with neighbouring nations, in addition to a considerable fall in its incarceration fee, say the authors of the annual report released by the Institute for Economics and Peace.



The largest enchancment occurred on the Ongoing Conflict area, with enhancements in relations with neighbouring nations and a fall in deaths from inside battle.

On the Safety and Security area, Armenia’s incarceration fee improved considerably, falling over 35 per cent over the previous three years to 76 prisoners per 100,000 folks. This fall implies that Armenia now has the bottom incarceration fee in the Russia and Eurasia area, in accordance the report.

Improvement was additionally noticed in the nation’s murder fee, political instability, and a fall in terrorism impression.

Despite the optimistic dynamics, Armenia was not discovered to have recorded deteriorations in some indicators.

Although political instability improved, it’s thought to have come on the expense of accelerating authorities interference, ensuing in a deterioration in Armenia’s political terror scale rating. There was additionally a deterioration in the Militarisation area. In distinction to the development in Azerbaijan, weapons imports rose considerably, as did army expenditure as a share of GDP.