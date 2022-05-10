On May 10, Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral cooperation planning consultations were held in the administrative complex of the RA Ministry of Defense, the RA Ministry of Defense reported.

The consultations were attended by Leon Ayvazyan, Head of the Defense Cooperation և International Cooperation Department, the Head of the Military Cooperation Planning and Implementation Department of the General Staff of the Hellenic National Defense, Colonel Socrates Serves, Head of the Cyprus National Guard և Strategy և Policy Department, Colonel Lucas Hajikonstantinos.

During the meeting, the works carried out in the framework of the military cooperation carried out in the previous years within the framework of bilateral military-trilateral military cooperation between Armenia and Greece and Cyprus were discussed, the prospects of the development of cooperation were discussed.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to regional security and international developments. The head of the Department of Defense Cooperation and International Cooperation of the RA Ministry of Defense presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Artsakh, stressed the need for efforts for stability and peace in the region.

Based on the agreements reached during the consultations, 2022 agreements were signed. Armenia և Greece ծրագիրը Bilateral Military Cooperation Program և Armenia-Greece-Cyprus Trilateral Military Cooperation Action Plan (Armenia 20 Cyprus 20 Bilateral Military Cooperation Program 2022 was signed in October 2021).

“The signed documents envisage several dozen events in Armenia, Greece and Cyprus, which include combat training in special forces, peacekeeping, military medicine, engineering, other areas, exchange of experience in various fields, exchange of information and military consultations.” in the message: