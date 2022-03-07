“Alik Media”. Yuri Shvets, a Ukrainian national of the Soviet Union, posted a video on social media, where he noted that several countries, including post-Soviet countries such as Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, had secret talks with the Kremlin to circumvent sanctions against Russia.

“A number of countries, including the so-called newly independent states in the former Soviet Union, have held secret talks with Moscow and agreed to help it circumvent last week’s sanctions. “Those countries are Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey and Iran,” he said.

Shvets noted that it is possible that Tbilisi will become a hub connecting Russian air routes, that is, the ammunition will go to Tbilisi and be sealed as a Georgian product.

“This case is already underway. According to the data of the last two days, there are about 200 Russian companies registered in Georgia, which plan to take part in this operation,” Shvets said.

Tat Tat Khoghanyan