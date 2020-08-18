Armenia further relaxes lockdown rules to re-open public libraries and museums – Armenian News

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who serves as the Armenian Government’s unique commendant collaborating the execution of the epidemic- conditioned emergency situation rules, has actually provided a brand-new choice on alleviating the lockdown constraints to sanction the operation of public libraries and museums.

Also TELEVISION anchors (and indication language interpreters) will no longer be needed to wear face masks when alone in the studio.

The essential modifications, published on Avinyan’s Facebook page, use likewise to secondary schools and universities which are re- opening on September 15, along with to non- official and long-lasting knowing centers. But the constraints will stay in location for numerous extracurricular and sporting activities, arts and cultural groups.

Stage programs and the screening of motion pictures will be permitted just in open- air areas.

Also live music can be used the properties of open- air coffee shops. Up to 8 individuals might be seaeted at the exact same table rather of the previous 5.